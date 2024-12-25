Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

The Great Elon Musk Pie-in-the-Face Fest Continues: When the empire gets bratty, the vassals get trampled
Elon Musk has been at it again.
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
What Happens in Greenland Need Not Stay in Greenland
Trumpist fighting talk about other countries’ property should worry all US vassals
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
The Roar of Two Dead Ends Clashing: The Musk-Bannon bust-up showed US elites are missing the point
To paraphrase the American film classic, ‘The Big Lebowski’, say what you will about Trumpism but at least it’s neither united nor dull.
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
December 2024

The Magdeburg Massacre: A vicious terrorist attack that was also a massive German security failure
At 19:02 on December 20, a man named Taleb al-Abdulmohsen started a monstrous terror attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
Misery, Group Think, and No End in Sight: Germany between Government Collapse and Snap Elections
Oops, he’s done it again: Tech mogul, richest man in the world, and also now new bestie of American President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk has used his…
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
Despair, Provocation, Assassination: The Ukrainian killing of Russia’s General Kirillov is a sign of panic in Kiev
On 17 December, in the early morning, one of Russia’s most important and well-known generals was assassinated in front of his home in Moscow.
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
Fleecing-Russia Fantasies Still Flourishing: The proxy war in Ukraine is running out of Ukrainians, but the West’s delusions are dying hard
In the war in and over Ukraine, Russian forces are continuing an accelerating advance at the “fastest pace since 2022,” as the robustly Russophobic and…
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
Trump-Quake: The great American bruiser’s return promises a perfect storm of punishment for Europe
For a man his age, incoming US president Donald Trump has a knack for cultivating a bad-boy image.
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
Macron’s French Fiasco's Larger Lesson: Centrism is not the solution but the problem
It is almost as if some EU capitals have a tenacious death wish.
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
Trump’s Dumb Dollar Threat
Has the president-elect understood so little about America's decline in the world, and is he willing to learn?
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
Set Europe Ablaze? A British cloak-and-dagger extravaganza with built-in blowback
Unless you want to be blind, it is obvious that Ukraine under the Zelensky regime is not remotely a free country.
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
From “Negotiating from Strength” to Escalating from Weakness
The West is plumbing new depths of its geopolitics of the absurd
  
Tarik Cyril Amar
