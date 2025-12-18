Currently, with intense diplomacy ongoing to – perhaps – end the Ukraine War, questions of Ukraine’s domestic politics may seem secondary. But, in reality, they are, of course, as important as the search for international peace.

For two reasons: First, Ukrainians have a right to finally be released from their perverse bondage to what is, in effect, a long-failed Western proxy war against Russia. Those still in denial about this fact, should check out a recent interview with a high policy official of America’s former Biden administration. Amanda Sloat has casually admitted that much now: The war could have been avoided if the West had not insisted on a NATO membership perspective for Ukraine, which never really existed anyhow. Observers not blinded by Western propaganda – including this author – were warning that, for Ukraine, this fake NATO perspective, was a way into catastrophe. But the Sloats of this world refused to listen. What, then, did the West want this war for? To diminish Russia by using Ukraine as a battering ram and Ukrainians as cannon fodder.