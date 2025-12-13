The US, currently still the single most militarily powerful country in the world, has issued a new National Security Strategy (NSS). As this is the US, what makes Washington feel safer is making quite a few governments around the world feel less secure.

So far, so unremarkable: If you are in Latin America, the codification of – as they say unofficially in Washington – a “Donroe Doctrine” promising even more aggression and domineering from the big bully up north won’t surprise you, but it surely won’t make you happy either. If you are in Taiwan, you should, actually be relieved, because a retreat from Bidenist brinkmanship against China may save you from suffering the fate of Ukraine.