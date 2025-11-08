It’s that time of the great proxy war crusade against Russia again. Someone in the mainstream West has woken up to if not the facts about the politics of Ukraine, then at least a quantum of disquiet. The last major wave of the likes of the Financial Times, The Economist, and the Spectator suddenly noticing – all at the same time, as if on cue – that Ukraine has an authoritarianism and corruption problem (and then some) is less than half a year ago.

Now it’s Politico – usually a steadfast party organ of Russophobia, Zionism-come-what-genocide-may, and servility to NATO – that feels vaguely troubled by the realities of the Kiev regime or, as the publication puts it, the “dark side” of Vladimir “I don’t like elections” Zelensky’s rule.