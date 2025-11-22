In Ukraine, the front lines are crumbling and so is the Zelensky regime. While Kupiansk and Pokrovsk are falling, the shockwaves of the Energoatom Mafia scandal keep reverberating, internationally and at home in Kiev.

At this point, two ministers have been knocked down. According to the usually well-informed journalist Anatoly Shariy, the former defense minister and head of the powerful National Security Council, Umerov is offering the American FBI to turn – protected – witness.