Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Aircraft Carriers in Distress

The woes of the US Navy's most symbolic piece of equipment stand for systemic decline
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Tarik Cyril Amar
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In this episode of The Ninth Wave, I discuss what a recent accumulation of bad news (for the US, that is) about America’s aircraft carriers means. Spoiler: nothing good. (My apologies for some choppiness of the visual for the first ten minutes or so; still fixing hardware issues. The sound is fine, however.)

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