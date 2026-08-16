In this episode of The Ninth Wave, I discuss what a recent accumulation of bad news (for the US, that is) about America’s aircraft carriers means. Spoiler: nothing good. (My apologies for some choppiness of the visual for the first ten minutes or so; still fixing hardware issues. The sound is fine, however.)
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Aircraft Carriers in Distress
The woes of the US Navy's most symbolic piece of equipment stand for systemic decline
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The Ninth Wave - Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack Podcast
This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.
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