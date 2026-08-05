In this vodcast, I discuss the state of the Ukraine War after the end of a 40-day campaign of airwarfare against Russia. Spoiler: No, the tables have not been turned. In reality, Ukraine’s situation is at least as bad as before and probably worse.
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The Ukraine War after Zelensky's "Forty Days"
Yet another hyped game-changer that hasn't changed the game
∙ Paid
The Ninth Wave - Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack Podcast
This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.
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