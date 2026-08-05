Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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The Ukraine War after Zelensky's "Forty Days"

Yet another hyped game-changer that hasn't changed the game
Tarik Cyril Amar's avatar
Tarik Cyril Amar
∙ Paid

In this vodcast, I discuss the state of the Ukraine War after the end of a 40-day campaign of airwarfare against Russia. Spoiler: No, the tables have not been turned. In reality, Ukraine’s situation is at least as bad as before and probably worse.

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