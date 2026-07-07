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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave
Germany's Surging New Right: Not Yet In Power But Already Selling Out
The AfD Congress in Erfurt shows that the party is serving NATO and Israel just like the mainstream
Jul 07, 2026
∙ Paid
The Ninth Wave - Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack Podcast
This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.
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