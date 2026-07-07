Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Germany's Surging New Right: Not Yet In Power But Already Selling Out

The AfD Congress in Erfurt shows that the party is serving NATO and Israel just like the mainstream
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Tarik Cyril Amar
Jul 07, 2026
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