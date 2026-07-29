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Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave
The Thing About Germany
1 - 29 July 2026: The German establishment: Failing to provide security while manipulating elections
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The Ninth Wave - Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack Podcast
This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.
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