Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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A Turning-Point in the Ukraine War? Probably, But Not the Way They Tell You

Important Ukrainian voices contradict a propaganda narrative spread by the Zelensky regime and its Western backers
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Tarik Cyril Amar
Jul 12, 2026
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