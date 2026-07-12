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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave
A Turning-Point in the Ukraine War? Probably, But Not the Way They Tell You
Important Ukrainian voices contradict a propaganda narrative spread by the Zelensky regime and its Western backers
Jul 12, 2026
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The Ninth Wave - Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack Podcast
This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.This is where I'll talk about politics, geopolitics, and more.
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