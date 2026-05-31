Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Malcolm MacPhail's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail
4d

Of course the irony is that compared to the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who fought for the OUN and collaborated with the Nazis, four to seven million brave Ukrainians fought in the Red Army to defeat fascism.

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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
3d

Nauseating. It is the perfect dark-comedy ritual for the mirroring of the real face of EU oligarch-autocrats, ready to suicide the europeans for the ukrainian cause ... well, this is the propaganda hammer to nail the minds of the unaware-TVwatchers-mainstream-minded-civilians, turning these fragile zombies to hate Russia-per-se as well as the "muslims" ... Pathetic.

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