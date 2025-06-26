Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Carlé Costa
1dEdited

A very important point for the future of BRICS and the perspective of a better and more balanced world. Obviously if Iran has had ready nuclear weapons, it would be not suffering such an attack, because basically nuclear weapons serve for militar deterrence.

The attack was not for the nuclear scam propaled by the westerners, but for regional (and its resources) dominance, and global imperial dominance as well. And it served to for a BRICS´s answer test, of course.

The hegemony war is going on. Better not to remain excited about the achieved militar deterrence by iranians, and to be prepared for the nexts rounds, including all the sorts of "intelligence" operations by the mossad and regional circunstancial allies to eroded the iranian government, their murdering plans, the "maffia style" threats to the militars in high positions (to be killed with family and friends alltogether if they don´t collaborate with the plots of internal sabotages), terrorist attacks, and the whole repertory of violence and deceptions and media war ....

Better to be prepared, and as you said so well, militarly prepared as a whole BRICS, for deterrence.

JennyStokes
1d

I have a different take on this. I follow Economics NOT wars or bombs.

We have come to a point where the USA id dying.

Because of DIRE Education in the USA/they do not have the ability to keep producing weapons.

Boeing?

Most BRICS countries educate their populace/the US does not do this.

And as side note: all the FEMINISTS in the us/Western Empire do not understand how many women in these countries contribute to their Countries.

Just BOMB the USA and get shot of this Empire. I am tired (here in France) Trump comes to call: 5% of our revenue will go to supporting the USA. WHY?

Wake up Europeans. Align with Russia. US is dead.

BRICS will be the future and by the way: Keep this in your heart (everyone). The climate (nature) is fed up with your bombs.

More earthquakes/floods etc.

2 replies
11 more comments...

