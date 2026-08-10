Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

German Earthquake Incoming

Polls show that this September will be anything but serene
Tarik Cyril Amar's avatar
Tarik Cyril Amar
∙ Paid

In the second instalment of The Thing About Germany (TAG), I discuss upcoming regional elections that are likely to have massive effects far beyond their regions. Spoiler: The Right is on the march.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tarik Cyril Amar.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Tarik Cyril Amar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture