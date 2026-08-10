In the second instalment of The Thing About Germany (TAG), I discuss upcoming regional elections that are likely to have massive effects far beyond their regions. Spoiler: The Right is on the march.
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German Earthquake Incoming
Polls show that this September will be anything but serene
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The Thing about Germany
My regular "native informant" vodcast on all things German.My regular "native informant" vodcast on all things German.
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