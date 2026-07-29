The Thing About Germany

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current time0:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth WaveSubscribe to watchThe Thing About Germany 1 - 29 July 2026: The German establishment: Failing to provide security while manipulating electionsTarik Cyril AmarJul 29, 2026∙ Paid911Share(My apologies for a less-than-perfect visual; technical problems to be resolved soon.)Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tarik Cyril Amar.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Thing about GermanyMy regular "native informant" vodcast on all things German. My regular "native informant" vodcast on all things German. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTarik Cyril Amar