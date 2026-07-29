Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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The Thing About Germany

1 - 29 July 2026: The German establishment: Failing to provide security while manipulating elections
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