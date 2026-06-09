Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Jennie's avatar
Jennie
4d

I'm not sure that "Europe's leaders don' think" is necessarily true. Europe's leaders have never done anything on behalf of their people. Its rulers, leaders, elites whatever have always operated with other Europeans at that elite level: either fighting them or co-operating with them to amass wealth and power. It's just the way the West works and has always worked.

When dealing with their people the main aim is to create a way of ensuring order and using their labour but minimising how much wealth needs to be shared. Power is never shared. All that performative democracy is just a pretence at power being shared. It fools most people most of the time ....... until it doesn't.

Good article. Thank you Tarik. I'd never thought about who would be flying the planes to deliver the US nukes. That was a bit dim of me!

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DLehman's avatar
DLehman
4d

If I were Europe, I’d strengthen economic, political and cultural ties with China and decouple from the toxic relationship with America. Problem is that Europe is just a weaker version of America and is ideologically intertwined with America. That, and the fact that European politicians and elite are totally corrupt and actively serve themselves rather than the public good.

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