On 7 October 2023, Hamas and other Palestinian resistance organizations launched an attack out of the Gaza Strip and into Israel under the code name “Al-Aqsa Flood.” Israeli and Western mainstream media and politicians rapidly labelled this a massive act of terrorism and flooded the world with tales of horrific atrocities allegedly perpetrated by the Palestinians, such as sadistically murdering children and women and committing mass rape.

We now know that these atrocity tales were lies calculated to generate domestic and international outrage against the Palestinian resistance and Palestinians in general. They were part of the same poisonous Israeli narrative that labeled them “Amalek” – in a reference to a perversely “exemplary” genocide in the Old Testament – and denied that they were human beings. They were part, in other words, of starting a genocide.

These atrocity propaganda lies were made up and spread by, for instance, Israel’s Zaka activists and Western mainstream journalists, such as at the New York Times, high public officials such as the UN’s Pramila Patten, and activists, for instance former Meta cadre Sheryl Sandberg acting as a Zionist propagandist, who chose to rely on Israeli disinformation.

In reality, there were no mass rapes; there were no sadistic baby murders by beheadings or in microwave ovens; no pregnant woman was found killed by a headshot, with her baby stabbed and still attached to the umbilical cord. It “simply didn’t happen,” as a detailed investigation by Israeli newspaper Haaretz found.

What did happen on 7 October 2026 was not a savage, sadistic rampage but a daring military resistance operation. It was also a mass break-out from a Gaza Strip under a long Israeli siege so brutal that Israeli sociologist Baruch Kimmerling called the Strip the “world’s largest concentration camp ever” already almost a quarter-century ago.

The core of this offensive targeted Israel’s Gaza Division, which, according to high-ranking Israeli officers was “overpowered.” In the process, Palestinian resistance fighters killed and captured Israeli military personnel. While Israel’s propaganda has done its best to obfuscate this fact, these actions were neither “terrorism” nor hostage-taking but legitimate acts of armed resistance under international law.

The Palestinian fighters also attacked a music festival as well as several settlements. There, according to an amnesty international summary in early 2024, they did commit crimes, including the deliberate killing of civilians and the taking of hostages, that is, civilians, not soldiers, whose capture makes them POWs and not hostages. A crime, in any case, is a crime even if it’s only realistic to recognize plenty of mitigating circumstances in the immense injustice, dispossession, and often sadistic and humiliating violence Palestinians have suffered from Israelis over decades.

Honesty also requires taking three key facts into account: First, the leader of the pro-Israeli UAE, has revealed that he warned Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu personally of Hamas’s plans. In a similar vein, Qatar’s leader claims that Hamas was ready to free all civilian hostages immediately after the attack (which would have left it with only military prisoners). Yet the Israeli leadership ignored the warning and rejected the offer to free all civilians.

Almost as if it wanted the attack to happen, as a pretext to initiate a massive ethnic cleansing-by-genocide campaign, and the civilian hostages to stay in Gaza, as a pretext to continue that campaign.

Second, it has long been clear that Israeli authorities activated an expanded “Hannibal Directive”: Usually prepared to kill their own soldiers rather than let them be captured, on 7 October Israeli forces also killed Israeli civilians and, most likely, in large if unknown numbers, deploying tanks as well as helicopter gunships to – in the words of an Israeli officer - “mass Hannibal” their own. Of the roughly 1,200 casualties on 7 October, hundreds are likely to have been due to Israeli-on-Israeli violence; others were soldiers and as such legitimate targets.

And finally, a simple point all too often drowned out by Israeli and pro-Israeli propaganda: A legitimate military force does not lose its overall legitimacy – or that of its goals – even when some of its members commit crimes. If that were the case, most armies in this world would have to be dissolved because none of them have a history entirely free of crimes. Armed Palestinian resistance is fundamentally legitimate under international law – and morally, too, obviously – and remains so. In fact, in the future, the outnumbered, outgunned, and abandoned Palestinian defenders of Gaza will be remembered as heroes, as they should.

Things are different, as a matter of fact, if we look at the actions of the Israeli military since 7 October. Unlike with anything that individual Palestinian resistance fighters may have done, in the case of Israel’s euphemistically mis-labeled Defense Forces – a “citizen army [and] representative sample” of Israeli society – we are looking at a clear case of a whole, large organization deliberately and enthusiastically dedicated to committing every war crime and crime against humanity in every book, including ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Because that is a precise description of what Israel has been doing to the Palestinians of Gaza – and not only – since 7 October 2023. It is also by now the consensus among honest observers, including the global community of genocide experts. This, indeed, has been the most public genocide in human history, despite Israeli attempts to seal Gaza off and mass murder its journalists under false pretexts.

Israeli perpetrators – high and low – have proudly advertised their own crimes. Israeli society as a whole, virtually continuous polling has shown consistently, supports the genocide. In a world of real-time media and social media, the reality of Gaza could not be hidden. Only recently, Google has finally adjusted its maps to reflect it.

The nature and extent of Israel’s crimes is obvious and exceedingly well documented, and that is a very important thing. Humanity owes an enormous debt of gratitude to those, Palestinians and others, who have undertaken the harrowing task of compiling and analyzing the evidence, such as, to name only a few, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese or the tireless staff of the Electronic Intifada.

What needs at least as much attention is what the Gaza Genocide says about our world as a whole: namely that genocide is not only possible – it was before – but can take place over years and in full global public, with the active support of most of the establishments of virtually the entire West and the passive acquiescence of the elites of most other countries.

In a more or less sane world, fulfilling its obligations under the short and clear UN Genocide Convention of 1948 – it bears recalling – the Israeli genocide perpetrators would long have been stopped by a combination of diplomatic, economic, and, of course, military intervention. That would have been the minimum of what both international law and basic ethics obviously demand.

Yet, instead, we live in a world, where – apart from the Palestinian resistance itself – only a handful of states and political organizations have done anything at all to interfere with Israel’s mass murder campaign: Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Ansarallah – the “Houthis” – in Yemen.

Think about the above what you want, like or dislike their politics, it is a fact that no one else has even remotely tried to apply the Genocide Convention in practice. If that is irritating, don’t blame Ansarallah, for instance, but blame the many who have failed to act.

But failure to act has been only part of this real-life horror story. In the West, many governments and mainstream establishments, including in the media and academia, have pro-actively supported Israel-while-genociding. This is a shameful history of criminal collaboration and complicity still to be written. Indeed, in the worst cases, such as the elites of the US, the UK, and Germany, complicity seems too weak an expression: they are better described as genocide co-perpetrators.

The obvious inference from this state of the world is that international law does not matter. There is no more devastating attack on the very idea of international law and a law-based order than the impunity of Israel and its accomplices. Benjamin Netanyahu, with an International Criminal Court warrant to his name, has been able to brazenly deny his and his country’s crimes at the recent UN General Assembly and even repeat the Amalek reference, as Craig Mokhiber has pointed out. Outside, meanwhile, his critics were being arrested.

Annalena Baerbock, who in her time as one of Germany’s most embarrassing foreign ministers ever, also justified, shielded, and supported Israel, has just finished her ill-begotten sinecure as the UN General Assembly’s president to make a lateral move to another absurdly undeserved position at Columbia University. The examples could be multiplied endlessly: the elites of the West, including the American presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, have devastatingly compromised themselves by their complicity with Israel. And yet, they keep thriving.

So, not only has international law been discredited as literally never before, but international establishments also have, and in particular those of that part of the world that still has the arrogance to claim global leadership as if it were some kind of birthright, the West.

Now add the fact that Israel has not “only” been committing the Gaza Genocide but has also escalated ethnic cleansing terror in the West Bank, invaded Syria and Lebanon, attacked Yemen, participated in and triggered brutal assaults against Iran that have also tanked the world energy economy, and, in general, has followed its usual modus operandi of assassination, subversion, torture, rape, and relentless aggression. And yet: no discernible consequences beyond ludicrously inappropriate, purely symbolical measures at best and, of course, massive continued support.

Meanwhile, those in the West who dare be human and show their solidarity with the Palestinian and other victims of Israel and its accomplices and co-perpetrators, are harassed, beaten up by police, arrested, and blacklisted.

What the Gaza Genocide has shown with respect to the world as a whole is simple: Those who rule us will go much farther much more shamelessly and openly than most of us, even the pessimists, used to be able to imagine. More importantly, they will get away with it, and they will let each other get away with it. Gaza is not an exception. It is a harbinger of a world of horrors. Resistance is not an option; it is the only one.