Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Crispin Banner's avatar
Crispin Banner
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The same people behind this are pushing for you to give up your pensions benefits to fund their wars.

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Mikhail Rogov's avatar
Mikhail Rogov
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“Can we live in this world, where historical occurrence is nothing but an unending concatenation of illusory progress and bitter disappointment?” — Edmund Husserl

“…There is progress in knowledge, in technology, in the prerequisites for new human possibilities, but not in the substance of humanity. ... The physical annihilation of the highest types of men by the oppressive realities of the mass is a fundamental phenomenon of history. ... There is a constant counter-selection of those who are inferior, e.g. in conditions under which cunning and brutality promise lasting advantages.” — Karl Jaspers

“In history as a whole there has been progress only in technology and in the rationalization of existence; in the areas of true humanity and of the human mind, a history that brought forth the extraordinary has simultaneously been the triumphal parade route of destructive forces. … If the technological wrecking of the foundations of all human existence were a possibility, there is small doubt that some day it would be a reality. By our activities we can impede things, put them off, win periods of grace, but all the experience of human history suggests that some day, somewhere, somebody will do the worst that can be done.” — Karl Jaspers

“Progress is pure illusion. It affects only the sphere of matter, while the spirit is inexorably degenerating. What our contemporaries pass off as achievements are in fact shameful vices — rejection of religion as a prejudice, amoralism as an overcoming of complexes, contempt for the past as arrogant ignorance, stupidity elevated to a norm. Reality becomes ghostly. Aristocratic ideals oppose the false ideals of liberalism; they are replaced by the lowbrow tastes of the crowds — the market and entertainment, social conformism and intellectual anarchy. Rationalism, criticalism, relativism and all such mutilated trends carry a profane element that has completely permeated the modern world. The end of the modern world is but the end of illusion.” — René Guénon

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