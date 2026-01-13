What’s the difference between Venezuela and Denmark? Apart, of course, from geography, food, the weather, and the fact that the Venezuelan government used to at least condemn the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians, in accordance with basic moral norms and international law, while the Danish leadership has, in effect, sided with the Israeli perpetrators, in accordance with the revolting way things are done in the “value” West.

Fun fact: there is no real difference between these two countries, except the American president and buccaneer-in-chief Donald Trump wishes to see one. And at this point, it seems that he and his merry crew of hemispheric pirates are in the mood to treat Venezuela and Denmark in essentially the same manner: namely by doing whatever they want to them in the pursuit of raw materials and geopolitical location advantage. Trump himself has reiterated his belief that Washington “needs” Greenland. In Trump World that is the same, of course, as “has a right to take.”