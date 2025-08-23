Share this postTarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth WaveWhy No Military Intervention Against Israel? The Hypocrisy of the ‘Responsibility to Protect’Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhy No Military Intervention Against Israel? The Hypocrisy of the ‘Responsibility to Protect’Interview on Rania Khalek's Dispatches at Breakthrough News Tarik Cyril AmarAug 23, 202533Share this postTarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth WaveWhy No Military Intervention Against Israel? The Hypocrisy of the ‘Responsibility to Protect’Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore514Share33Share this postTarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth WaveWhy No Military Intervention Against Israel? The Hypocrisy of the ‘Responsibility to Protect’Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore514SharePrevious
Good interview with the indomitable Rania Khalek. Glad you brought the precedents of Julius Streicher and the Hutu radio announcers being brought to trial for genocide incitement. When this all began in October 2023, and the mainstream press eagerly accepted and promoted Israel atrocity propaganda, I immediately thought of these cases. I really hope to live to see the day when Bari Weiss, Bret Stephens, Bill Mahr, Douglas Murray stand trial for their crimes against humanity.
The West's support of Gaza genocide is a glaring example of racism. If & when non whites take control of the West, here is hoping, they do not forget.