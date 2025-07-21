The problem with World War III is you have to know where to start, and what could be a more impressive venue for the first battle of the very last war than the former home of Enlightenment uber-philosopher Immanuel Kant, formerly Königsberg (a Prussian city on the Baltic), now Kaliningrad (a heavily fortified Russian exclave surrounded by the NATO states of Poland and Lithuania)

That must be the current thinking somewhere at NATO. Kant, after all, famously penned a blueprint – sort of – for eternal peace. He also warned that we – “we” as in obstinately violent humanity – would either stop fighting each other or find the peace of the graveyard together.