Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Teac's avatar
Teac
3dEdited

This so resonates in the UK where the right wing Spectator magazine is currently the subject of a complaint with accountability platform, Newscord, over its scurrilous article discounting the veracity of the recent UN Report into the grave violations by Israel of the rights of Palestinian children.

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Rosemary Szollas's avatar
Rosemary Szollas
1d

What really made me pay attention- as if it weren't enough already- was when a doctor from the us who had worked in Gaza for a month during the heavy bombing periods was interviewed on NPR and said you know no matter the abuse and wounds the Palestinian people never complain and they just smiled. It really made me realize how ungrateful I was and the world /west was. Palestine is a clear example or demonstration of what morals the west really has.....humility has been forgotten to say the least.

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