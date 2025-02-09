The catastrophe of the Ukraine War will leave a long trail of painful questions. And because this hubristic proxy war has become such a pie-in-the-face fiasco for the West, there will be plenty of resistance to honest answers for a very long time.

But facts undermining self-serving Western narratives have started emerging already during the war. Most recently, revelations about the activities of USAID have delivered another hard knock to Western – and official Ukrainian – deceptions and self-deceptions.