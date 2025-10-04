Trump and Netanyahu’s so-called peace plan for Gaza is not only vile. It is also absurd. It is hardly a plan. It is definitely not about peace, and not really about Gaza, either.

That much is obvious, independently of the question whether the Palestinian Resistance will reject or – for its own reasons – accept or try to alter this attempted diktat. That is something only Palestinians can decide. None of the above, or below, is meant to offer what would be deeply condescending advice.

For starters, the Trump-Netanyahu Scheme is no real plan since it has more holes than specific content. All of it favors Israel; the specific content mostly serves to crush the Palestinians and their Resistance. For instance, Hamas has to go – no matter what its Palestinian voters think. But Israel’s genocidal government will stay – no matter what its Palestinian victims think, or anyone else, really.

This is a text first published with New Global Politics - The New Paradigm, where you can find a full (and freely accessible) version by clicking on this link.