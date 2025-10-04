Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Billy C
5d

Yes, many millions of us feel both helpless and deeply outraged in the face of the indescribable horrors we can see on our laptops or smartphones. But Viva Italia: a general strike and hundreds of thousands demonstrating in the streets while PM Meloni, channeling dim bulb Kaja Kallas, makes a lame and sick joke about strikers just wanting a 3-day weekend. In Paris, Geneva and the UK too, people are rallying in large numbers for the victims of (and resisters to) the genocide. Some hope to cling to.

Malcolm MacPhail
5d

Thinking about Netanyahu and his reign couldn’t help but think about the concluding paragraphs of Ian Kershaw’s great biography of Hitler:

“Never in history has such ruination – physical and moral – been associated with the name of one man. That the ruination had far deeper roots and far more profound causes than the aims and actions of one man…..That the previously unprobed depths of inhumanity plumbed by …(his)…regime could draw upon wide-ranging complicity at all levels of society has been equally apparent. But….(his)…name justifiably stands for all time as that of the chief instigator of the most profound collapse of civilization in modern times. The extreme form of personal rule which a …..demagogue and racist bigot, a narcissistic, megalomaniac, self-styled national saviour was allowed to acquire and exercise in a modern, economically advanced…land was absolutely decisive in the terrible unfolding of events…..”

