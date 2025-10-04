The Trump-Netanyahu Gaza Genocide Completion Diktat
How to Wrap Up – or Continue – a Genocide in 20 Points
Trump and Netanyahu’s so-called peace plan for Gaza is not only vile. It is also absurd. It is hardly a plan. It is definitely not about peace, and not really about Gaza, either.
That much is obvious, independently of the question whether the Palestinian Resistance will reject or – for its own reasons – accept or try to alter this attempted diktat. That is something only Palestinians can decide. None of the above, or below, is meant to offer what would be deeply condescending advice.
For starters, the Trump-Netanyahu Scheme is no real plan since it has more holes than specific content. All of it favors Israel; the specific content mostly serves to crush the Palestinians and their Resistance. For instance, Hamas has to go – no matter what its Palestinian voters think. But Israel’s genocidal government will stay – no matter what its Palestinian victims think, or anyone else, really.
This is a text first published with New Global Politics - The New Paradigm, where you can find a full (and freely accessible) version by clicking on this link.
Yes, many millions of us feel both helpless and deeply outraged in the face of the indescribable horrors we can see on our laptops or smartphones. But Viva Italia: a general strike and hundreds of thousands demonstrating in the streets while PM Meloni, channeling dim bulb Kaja Kallas, makes a lame and sick joke about strikers just wanting a 3-day weekend. In Paris, Geneva and the UK too, people are rallying in large numbers for the victims of (and resisters to) the genocide. Some hope to cling to.
Thinking about Netanyahu and his reign couldn’t help but think about the concluding paragraphs of Ian Kershaw’s great biography of Hitler:
“Never in history has such ruination – physical and moral – been associated with the name of one man. That the ruination had far deeper roots and far more profound causes than the aims and actions of one man…..That the previously unprobed depths of inhumanity plumbed by …(his)…regime could draw upon wide-ranging complicity at all levels of society has been equally apparent. But….(his)…name justifiably stands for all time as that of the chief instigator of the most profound collapse of civilization in modern times. The extreme form of personal rule which a …..demagogue and racist bigot, a narcissistic, megalomaniac, self-styled national saviour was allowed to acquire and exercise in a modern, economically advanced…land was absolutely decisive in the terrible unfolding of events…..”