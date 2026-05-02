Sovereignty, as defined in International Law, is both crucial and complex. In the real shark-pool world of geopolitics, sovereignty is not hard to spot: if you have the ability to rule at home and resist attack from outside (any outside), then you are sovereign. Otherwise not. No exceptions.

That’s why Iran has sovereignty, but Germany does not. Iran has withstood two months of a devious and brutal war of aggression waged by the US and Israel, which in turn is “merely” the culmination of decades of assaults by economic warfare, assassination campaigns, and subversion. And yet, Iran has not only successfully foiled the current Israeli-American Blitzkrieg-and-regime-change scenario but also put the attackers on the backfoot. Tehran’s achievement is already historic. It has changed and will change the course of global history.