On April 13, Russia launched an attack on a target in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. All reports –Western, Ukrainian, and Russian – agree on some basic facts: The attack consisted of two ballistic missiles; substantial numbers of people were killed (over 60, according to the Russian Defense Ministry; over 30 in Western and Ukrainian reports) and injured (over 110, per Ukrainian reports).

Beyond that, however, a thick fog of war has descended. Or rather, a fog of propaganda.