Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Tsipora Pereira's avatar
Tsipora Pereira
11h

Thank you for following up a remark you made on Syriana Analysis last Friday with this article and the link to Tucker's interview with Iuliia Mendel. I have been spell-bound every minute.

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DLehman's avatar
DLehman
16h

I think he’s spelled ‘Volodymyr’ Zelensky, Tarik.

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