Lindsey Graham is at it again: The long-serving – if increasingly embattled – Senator from South Carolina has produced an especially aggressive as well as hysterical statement. This time, he has, in essence, threatened Russia with US bombing in a little less than two months from now.

If you know Graham’s record, then that may appear insane but also sort of unremarkable, because that’s just choleric, red-faced Lindsey having a normal one. Yet there are reasons not to dismiss this particular tantrum too quickly. Even though Graham probably is too busy foaming at the mouth to notice, his latest hissy fit is unintentionally revealing.