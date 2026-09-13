Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Tsipora Pereira's avatar
Tsipora Pereira
2d

I am too faint-hearted to read the whole article. It makes me ill. Sorry. I would if I could. My generation grew up in the aftermath of WWII and I used to think we'd had enough of that ugliest of stupidities. That we'd never see war again. If only our history teachers had told us that war is there to stay until we are wiped off the planet altogether. For the simple reason that the moneyed and the powerful ENJOY war. I would have been much better prepared for life. But they didn't tell us. Perhaps they didn't know. Most likely our history teachers were in the game themselves, without even knowing that much.

For all that, Tarik, I greatly enjoyed your contribution to Syriana Analysis last Friday.

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
2d

"The Soviets defeated Nazism and Europe will never forgive them for that."

-attributed to Leszek Kołakowski, the Polish philosopher and dissident

***

Ppl often forget it wasn't just Germans.. there were Hungarians, Austrians, Romanians, Italian Expeditionary Corps, Finns, Croatian Ustashi, French SS "Charlemagne", Spanish "Blue Legion", Belgian, Dutch and Scandinavian Waffen, Norwegian SS "Viking", Ukrainian Bandera, and many more.

EU 1.0

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