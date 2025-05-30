If in a dark hole, dig deeper, especially even deeper than feckless German ex-chancellor Olaf Scholz. That seems to be Berlin’s new motto. Under Friedrich Merz’s new mis-management, the German government is clearly setting out to worsen its current abysmal non-relationship with Russia. That is a sadly ambitious aim because things are already as dire as never before since 1945.

But Merz and his team, it seems, are not satisfied with playing a key role in fighting a proxy war against Russia that has been a ruinous fiasco not for the Russian but for the German economy. Even by February 2023, German mainstream media reported that the war had sliced 2.5 percent of GDP.