The Madness of King Merz, Part Two
How to make everything worse and nothing better
If in a dark hole, dig deeper, especially even deeper than feckless German ex-chancellor Olaf Scholz. That seems to be Berlin’s new motto. Under Friedrich Merz’s new mis-management, the German government is clearly setting out to worsen its current abysmal non-relationship with Russia. That is a sadly ambitious aim because things are already as dire as never before since 1945.
But Merz and his team, it seems, are not satisfied with playing a key role in fighting a proxy war against Russia that has been a ruinous fiasco not for the Russian but for the German economy. Even by February 2023, German mainstream media reported that the war had sliced 2.5 percent of GDP.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.