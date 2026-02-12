The Committee on the Judiciary of the US House of Representatives has issued an important report. Its title is an officialese mouthful: “The Foreign Censorship Threat, Part II: Europe’s decade-long campaign to censor the global internet and how it harms American speech in the United States.” Yet even if the report’s almost 160 pages may be a little dry, they pack a powerful and well-deserved punch. A punch directed at the EU.

In essence, the House Judiciary report shows how the EU, in particular its happily unelected and power-grabbing apparatchik rulers in the European Commission, have used the pretext of fighting online “disinformation” and “hate speech” to suppress legitimate speech, information, and debate. The report also details how this policy of behind-the-scenes (so much for public accountability) manipulation and censorship has already been deployed to finagle six national elections (so much for sovereignty, democracy, and the rule-of-law).

And that is not counting the fiasco that ensued when former EU Commissar, pardon: Commissioner, of course, Thierry Breton tried to pressure X into suppressing an interview with Donald Trump. Or the less well-known scandal of another high-ranking EU bureaucrat – a Commission Vice President, no less – telling Tiktok representatives she wanted to discuss both EU-related matters (sort of her turf) and US elections (boundaries, please?).