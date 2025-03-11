Note: This text was written before the Romanian Constitutional Court rejected Calin Georgescu’s appeal. That rejection has certainly not come as a surprise.

One way you can recognize a rotten Ancien Regime desperately running out of road is by how boorish and transparent its methods of repression get.

By that standard, Romania and with it the EU must be on the verge of revolution. Because it is really hard to imagine a cruder set of dirty tricks than what has been deployed there to suppress the most likely winner of the next presidential election, Calin Georgescu.