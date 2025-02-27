For anyone following German politics, it may be counterintuitive, but things can get even worse.

It is true: The “traffic light” coalition that finally imploded last November has left behind a stunning, all-along-the-line record of political, economic, and moral failure. Including but not limited to blindly and self-destructively supporting America’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, deindustrializing the German economy, and leading German society in siding with Israel, while the latter is committing genocide – according to both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International – against the Palestinians and going on a rampage among its neighbors.

Hard to beat for awfulness, you may well think. And yet after the German election results are in, there are good reasons to be pessimistic, even if it is true that the parties that made up the “traffic light” coalition of doom had their richly deserved comeuppance.