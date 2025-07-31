In history, some things become clear only in hindsight. For instance, German unification all over again – good thing or bad thing? That jury is still out. At this point, it looks as if we’ll soon look back with regrets from yet another very bleak postwar situation to ponder that question. But there are also things that are obvious from the moment they start happening. For example, Israel’s and the West’s Gaza Genocide, no matter that many talking heads now pretend they’ve only just noticed.

Something else that’s as in-your-face obvious as a concrete wall you’ve just run into is that the EU has just suffered a catastrophic, crippling defeat. As usual with America’s European vassals, the defeat is strange.