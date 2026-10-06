Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Nice try Tarik, but I favour a future where all the perps-for-murder by all means so far normalised, die gurgling on their own blood.

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