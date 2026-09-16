Berlin has officially blamed a murky drone incident at the Leipzig-Halle airport on Moscow. Yet, as unbiased observers agree, the German authorities have not published actual evidence for this accusation. Instead, they have relied on unsubstantiated claims and what seems to be systematic management of the public mood via leaks and speculation.

The stakes are high: Berlin has taken substantial punitive measures against Russia; Moscow has responded in kind. More importantly, Russian government representatives have been explicit about considering the German allegations and initiatives a deliberate escalation.

Germany’s mainstream media are even more hysterical than usual: the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), once, a long, long time ago, the country’s flagship of serious conservative-centrist journalism, is comparing the Leipzig-Halle incident – with zero casualties or damage – with the 9/11 attacks of 2001 in the US.

Which is, as has been pointed out to me, ironic, considering the ever growing number of skeptics who believe that 9/11 was also not what we were told but a false flag operation to initiate a quarter century - and counting - of mass-murderous Israeli-Western aggression, including genocide, in West Asia/the Middle East. (Rest assured, though, no one at FAZ would dare imply that much; it’s a place exclusively for true believers of Western “value” dogma.)