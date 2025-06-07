Two very rich and very powerful and very big American egos have had a very public and very loud cat fight. US President Donald Trump, arguably the single most powerful politician in the world, and his now former “buddy-in-chief” Elon Musk, certifiably the single richest oligarch on (for now) this planet, have “torched” (Wall Street Journal) their occasionally exuberant bromance of almost a year in a “stunning” (Bloomberg) and “spectacular” (New York Times) finale of fiery mutual recrimination. Say what you will about oligarchic techno-capitalism, but it can be entertaining.

Using their own social media platforms, Musk and Trump have gone after each other with brutal reputational attacks, whiny griping of the “You owe me!” – “No, you me!” variant, and high-value threats to do each other economic and political damage.