The Big Bro Bitch Fight Revelation
When Musk and Trump brawl, tune out the noise and focus on the signal
Two very rich and very powerful and very big American egos have had a very public and very loud cat fight. US President Donald Trump, arguably the single most powerful politician in the world, and his now former “buddy-in-chief” Elon Musk, certifiably the single richest oligarch on (for now) this planet, have “torched” (Wall Street Journal) their occasionally exuberant bromance of almost a year in a “stunning” (Bloomberg) and “spectacular” (New York Times) finale of fiery mutual recrimination. Say what you will about oligarchic techno-capitalism, but it can be entertaining.
Using their own social media platforms, Musk and Trump have gone after each other with brutal reputational attacks, whiny griping of the “You owe me!” – “No, you me!” variant, and high-value threats to do each other economic and political damage.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.