Say what you will about ex-BlackRock bigwig, German Chancellor, and uber-grinch Friedrich Merz, but he has his moments of unexpected alertness. Currently, he is shocked, shocked! He has noticed that his party, the mainstream conservatives of the CDU, are “in serious danger” after suffering their worst defeat in decades.

Germany’s dark star of unpopularity was, of course, talking about the results of the regional elections in the Land of Saxony-Anhalt. They have produced a landslide victory for the new-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, under its shooting star Ulrich “Uli” Siegmund and a colossal, devastating fiasco for the CDU and, of course, Merz personally: The AfD has scored 43.8 percent of the vote, the CDU 17.2 percent. Compared with the last Land election, the AfD gained 23 percent, while the CDU lost 19.9 percent.