Forget Tocqueville. Be real: It is not hard to see that America – as it really exists, not the “dream” version – is neither a democracy nor a country with genuine rule of law. That’s because democracy worth the label is impossible, for starters, with elections awash in private money and a bizarre Electoral College making sure that Americans do not, actually, have votes of even numerically equal weight when electing their single most powerful official, the president.

The rule of law can, of course, only exist where citizens are equal before laws that apply to everyone in the same, just manner. This is a challenge everywhere, but the US is an almost comically egregious case of legal bias, obscurantism (masquerading as limitlessly re-interpretable case law), and inequality by status, wealth, ethnicity, and skin color. Just ask that crackhead, porn and exhibitionism addict, and shady “businessman” from an infamous clan, who is currently not in prison but giving expletive-laden interviews instead.