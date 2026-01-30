Alice Weidel has given a speech to which every observer of Germany should pay close attention. And not simply because of Weidel’s inherent political weight. She is among Germany’s most important politicians and with serious prospects for very high office: if her AfD (Alternative for Germany) party breaks through to leading a Berlin government, Weidel is the most likely chancellor. Next to Tino Chrupalla, she is one of the two co-leaders of the currently up-and-coming New-Right AfD (Alternative for Germany) party and, thus, also of the only real opposition that matters inside the current German parliament.

What makes this particular Weidel speech, delivered in the city of Heilbronn while campaigning in state elections in the classically “West-German” Land of Baden-Württemberg, especially noteworthy is its unprecedently outspoken, bracingly combative, and – last but not least – stirringly logical and honest take on one specific topic, namely Germany’s masochistic relationship to Ukraine.