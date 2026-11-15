Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar’s Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Mistake Not's avatar
Mistake Not
20h

It was in the mid-1970s that I – young and inexperienced at the time – listened to a talk by a Palestinian representative and heard for the first time that the only people and country in the world that stands by the Palestinians and Palestine is Yemen. No one else. I have never forgotten that.

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Tsipora Pereira's avatar
Tsipora Pereira
19hEdited

"It is an additional irony that the governments that perpetrate the genocide, whether directly or by being complicit, deny recognition to the one government that acts according to international law and intervenes."

Tarik, I suggest that we leave 'irony' behind us as the supreme buzzword of the 20th century. Scott Fitzgerald diagnosed the phenomenon as "the Holy Ghost of this later day" right on the first page of The Beautiful and Damned (1922). He noticed it early. Since then we have come a long way. Irony is a thing of the past, a warning we scorned to take. We are now, I would say, in the Phase of Doom. As the continuation of your sentence shows only too clearly. Only one nation, itself brutally oppressed, upholding international law and coming to the rescue of another nation in the same dire circumstances. The West is done for. We had better forget how amused we have been for over a century at the way things were going, how amused at our own success and how bored at other peoples' downfall and misery caused by our success. All the while sliding downhill into the quagmire of indifference to the suffering we doled out. We are at the bottom now of that slope. Simply bcs we were too obtuse to sense where never-ending irony leads, what it portends to the ironists themselves. The spirit that is the life of speech has forsaken them and they are left to pretend all is cool and just fine. A bit boring you know, but that's life.

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