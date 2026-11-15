Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar’s Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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l jhd's avatar
l jhd
21h

thanks for uploading some free articles, I was suscribed previously but cannot swing the green at the minute

thanks for all your analysis, it is appreciated

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Malcolm MacPhail's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail
18h

Repeating the basic maxim of asymmetric warfare - the guerrillas win by not losing, and the conventional army loses by not winning.

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