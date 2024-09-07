Between 3 and 6 September, the ninth Eastern Economic Forum (Vostochnyi Ekonomicheskii Forum) has taken place in the city of Vladivostok. Western media have scarcely paid attention, which is not surprising but a great pity – and a disservice to their audiences – nonetheless. The Forum is important in an of itself, and if Western journalists looked more closely, they could learn a lot about Russia, and not only Russia, as the Forum features guests from all over the world. Yet, in the West, it is really only the plenary session on 5 September that has received any, if still sketchy, attention. (A full video recording of the session is available on the official website of the Russian presidency.)

In addition, Western media have mostly restricted themselves to reporting two facts about that meeting: Namely that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin dared sardonically endorse US presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her “infectious laugh.” And that Putin also had something to say about the prospects of ending the war in and over Ukraine by negotiations. And while this is not a place to make up for the general Western neglect of the Eastern Economic Forum, there still is much to explore about even the two issues reported in the West and about a third one as well (about which more below).

Thus, regarding Putin’s clearly less than serious support for Harris, which some US officials have been whining about: Dear American huffers and puffers, yes, it is true. He is making fun of you – but very mildly and much less than you deserve. And if you really do not want to be ridiculed and laughed at by a whole hall full of smart people from all over the world meeting in Russia, then I have a pro tip for you: STOP BEING RIDICULOUS.