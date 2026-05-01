King Charles III has gone to Washington, ostentatiously to help the trans-atlantic cousins celebrate getting rid of his predecessor George III 250 years ago. But being a royally gracious loser is, of course, only a pretext. In reality, as The Economist, premier British mouthpiece of trans-atlantic orthodoxy has deplored, Charles’s mission is to salvage what’s left to be salvaged from the sinking “special relationship” between Washington and London.

That the latter is in very bad shape is obvious from the compulsive manner in which Britain’s leader Keir Starmer keeps insisting that it still exists, while also emphasizing that he “will remain laser-focused on what is in the British national interest.” Indeed, the abysmally unpopular Starmer has been subjected to so much typical Trump-hazing that, as the British Guardian notes, he may be enjoying “a vanishingly rare moment of public approval for his relatively robust response.”