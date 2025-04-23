Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail's avatar
Malcolm MacPhail
3d

Interesting, insightful and informative. Also I was impressed with two other things. First his meeting with Al-Sistani, one of the most important figures in Shia Islam, and second his daily contact with the Catholic community in Gaza. Both show a person who was willing to go beyond the confines of his role.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tarik Cyril Amar
Anne Prowse's avatar
Anne Prowse
3d

As a non “former” Catholic, I really appreciate your insight into Francis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tarik Cyril Amar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture