Oops, they are doing it again, to paraphrase pop icon Britney Spears: After last year’s “loan” – really, gift – of ninety billion euro to one of the most brazenly corrupt as well as totally bankrupt crony regimes on Earth, the EU is gearing up to throw yet another 45 billion at Kiev, saving the latter from imminent budgetary cardiac arrest. Not, mind you, to be confused with a different 45 billion still due as the second tranche of those ninety billion shelled out, basically, yesterday.

When those 90 million came through, some observers called it the EU’s Plan B because the EU’s German leadership – Friedrich Merz in Berlin and Ursula von der Leyen holding the bunker in Brussels – really wanted to confiscate Russian sovereign assets to the tune of over 200 billion euro instead. But thwarted by Belgium (a country Berlin should long have learned not to try to march through) and Italy (that old German ally and headache), Fritz and Uschi had to settle for the capital markets instead.

Adding yet another 45 billion – while urging non-EU states to cough up more, too – is Plan C.