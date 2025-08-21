Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ecoconomist2100's avatar
Ecoconomist2100
31m

So called peace I mean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ecoconomist2100's avatar
Ecoconomist2100
32m

The American proxy war has been lost for the time being. It is just being paused while America and its Euro allies pump up their murder and plunder in West Asia. It is the easier target and the non-white people do not matter to Euro-Americans. Worse, it looks like Russia is being co-opted based on economic interests. So the so called people has a very dark side for non-white humanity, and most particularly West Asians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tarik Cyril Amar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture