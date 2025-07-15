There is a widely shared sense that, to quote the New York Times, a “dramatic shift” has occurred in American policy toward Russia, Ukraine, and the Ukraine War, which is, in reality, of course a war between the West, by Ukrainian proxy, and Russia

The story behind that shift seems simple enough: Coming into office in January, US president Donald Trump greatly overestimated his art-of-the-deal powers when expecting Russia, and its president Vladimir Putin personally, to agree to a ceasefire and then peace that would not reflect the basic fact that Russia is winning the war on the ground.