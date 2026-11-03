In Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, a fresh scandal has erupted. And while the Zelensky regime has a long and imposing record of spectacular misdeeds, this one has a quality all of its own.

For what has happened in the town of Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka, effectively a suburb of the capital, brings together several of the most cruel, venal, and unscrupulous practices of EU-NATO Europe’s favorite gangster regime: mass kidnapping its subjects as military slaves for a Western proxy war against Russia, turning the same operation into a vicious extortion scheme, and using brutal violence – including torture and murder – to make it all go round.

In essence, local people rebelled against all of the above by laying siege to a below-the-radar holding pen for men caught in “busification” raids and those trying to escape the meat grinder war by going AWOL.