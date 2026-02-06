“Not many people know zis” – as Franz Liebkind, the demented Nazi hobby playwright character in “The Producers” – would have said, but Jeffrey “suicide-just-on-time” Epstein really was a terrific Beluga whale. Or maybe a giant, shapeshifting, hypnotic killer squid. Or just Charlie Sheen.

Impossible? Totally absurd? Absolutely delusional? Mais pas du tout (and pardon my French, please)! Because deep down, you see – You do see it? Right, right? – all of these things (and whatever is the appropriate category for Charlie) are the same. Namely, manifestations of Russia! Or, as we also say in the Bonkers West, RussiaRussiaRussia. And so was Jeffrey Epstein, at least according to a clearly coordinated, “the-memo-is-out” wave of desperate nonsense released by Western propaganda outlets, such as the British Telegraph, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and the Polish government. Ukrainian and Russian-exile info-warriors, meanwhile, are falling over themselves to jump on the bandwagon. Or, perhaps rather, the (evil) clown car.

The allegations about Russia are so ludicrous that their substance does not merit discussion. Because there is no substance: What we are really seeing is a squalid spectacle of propagandists clutching not at straws but pure nothing, recycling each other’s unfounded and evidence-free claims and resorting to sad, silly tricks so transparent they make you oscillate between laughing, weeping, and a pure unadulterated feeling of cringe. Meduza, for instance, click-baits with the headline “Who are the Russians named in the latest Epstein files? Vladimir Putin, for one” and then admits that “there’s no evidence in the released files that a meeting between Putin and Epstein ever took place.” That sort of beyond-despair BS.

What this fresh wave of foul play directed at Moscow really shows is that, now, when about half of the Epstein Files have been released – which means we certainly haven’t seen the worst yet, as counterintuitive and horrifying as that may be – the sordid (polite expression) “elites” of the West and their servile mainstream media are struggling to manage the fallout. They may even be panicking. That much is understandable.

Because everyone with an IQ above room temperature has long understood the essence of the Epstein phenomenon: The inexplicably successful, rich, and connected pedophile monster was working for Israel, as independent Western observers such as, for instance, Ana Kasparian and Tim Anderson openly acknowledge.

We do not yet know with certainty whether that means direct employment and training by the Mossad, as the FBI recorded a source stating clearly or a more informal but also very deep relationship. But that is beside the point. There is no doubt that his ties to Israel were central to his life and “work.”

While Epstein was busy with more than one kind of super-sleazy scheme and crime – insider trading, pandemic profiting, and arms trading, for instance – the core of his operation was a far-flung blackmail scheme in which sickeningly depraved perverts from the West’s movers and shakers indulged their criminal fantasies with real-live victims, compliments the House of Epstein. This, obviously, compromised them and made them pliable.

Those now publicly suspected of such behavior – due to prior accusations and opaque settlements but also fresh pictures and messages from the Epstein files – include former Prince Andrew, former Labour godfather Peter Mandelson, Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Barak, the two Bills, Clinton and Gates. And there are so many more.

Others, it seems from the evidence available at this time, aren’t suspect of engaging in sex crimes but – with Epstein already convicted as a pedophile and a registered sex offender since 2009 – were perfectly willing to be, in effect, bought by (at least) hospitality, flattery, and access, give and take a private plane ride and some academic grants perhaps. This seems to have been the case of, for instance, Noam Chomsky.

And, of course, both the world’s richest man and its still unfortunately most powerful one are implicated as well. Elon Musk may not have been to Epstein’s rape-and-more island for the rich-and-evil but only because his begging for an invite seems never to have worked out. His brother Kimbal’s relationships with the pedo monster were far too close for comfort, in any case. And Donald Trump, president of the US and loyal servant of Israel, now faces claims that he was a co-conspirator in Epstein’s crimes.

The only person who has emerged with his reputation enhanced and not diminished by a mention in the Files is Norman Finkelstein, the long-standing and long-suffering critic and opponent of Israel’s crimes, from apartheid to genocide. Up until now, he is the only one who, the Files reflect, answered an approach by the Epstein network with a loud and clear – I will paraphrase here – go and eff yourself. As every decent person should have done; and yet no one except him did.

Obviously, the West’s attempt to make its own pervasive elite corruption by a pedophile multi-purpose criminal working for Israel a “Russia!” issue is not only stunningly daft and shameless – Who do they think we are? Idiots? – but also reminiscent of another, similar ploy: The tired conspiracy theory of “Russiagate” (better labeled Russia Rage) – in essence alleging that Trump has colluded with Russia or even served as its agent – was built on the same principle: a perfectly homemade, Western phenomenon was blamed on Russia.

Indeed, Russia Rage and the Epstein Files form a bizarre mirror image of Western double-think: Russia Rage was fiction, but it was long sold as sacred truth by Western mainstream media. The wide, deep rot marked by the Epstein Files is real and has long been denied or massively downplayed by the same media. How ironic.

The (still incomplete) Epstein Files have exposed the “elites” of the West as shot through with criminality, sadism, and moral nihilism. Many of those ruling us – not only politically – are not merely greedy, careerist, and power-hungry. They are evil, in the strict and terrifying sense of the term. The West’s institutions, meanwhile, have shown that they have nothing to set against that evil. On the contrary: even getting half of the Epstein Files released was a great struggle, resisted and delayed every step of the way. Redacting and purging are ongoing. Genuine accountability is not in sight.

The West has long had very severe credibility problems. The Epstein Files now provide conclusive evidence that substantial and enormously powerful parts of its “elites’” live in a form of depravity that exceeds even a pessimistic imagination. The real, it turns out, is worse than many so-called “conspiracy theories.”

We also live in a world where it so happens that this real-existing, evil West has helped Israel commit the Gaza Genocide, sending international law and basic ethics to hell in the process. But, surely, the fact that so many from the West’s “elites” are drowning in blackmail-grade dirt amassed by a pedophile criminal working for Israel has nothing to do with that historic and horrific failure. Just kidding. In reality, the dots don’t even need connecting. And Epstein has, of course, not been alone. What he stood for is not over.

The same Western “elites” and their media underlings want us to fear and even hate Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and last but not least, Palestine and whoever else is in their crosshairs at any given moment. They tell us we must bomb Iran to fight for the rights of Iranian women, while having made a habit of raping and – it is virtually certain – disappearing girls.

The West is the swamp. And everyone knows it.