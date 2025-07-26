Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
8h

I always enyoy intellectually and emotionally your Cold War 2.0 but this one more so completely

agree with you about Palestine. Reading the answer that he bottles his anger every more about

it, he posted terrible photos, I answered back saying My daughter fights with God asking Where

is He, you bottle your anger and I pray not to think in Oreshniks.

Thank you for saying that ****was an imposed country, the first one that doesn't talk about two countries.

Your Patagonian-Spanish follower

PS: Now they are going for what my ancestors pioneered. On both sides of the Andes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tarik Cyril Amar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture