Dear Dr. Amar -
As always, a very enlightening conversation. Not lacking any clarity about the terrible situation in Syria and all the areas illegally occupied and holocaused by the Irsael regime. As for your comment on Pope Leo XIV: he had a phone call with Mr Natzinyahoo (sorry, I cannot resist) on July 18. Here is the readout from the Vatican Press Office:
Holy See Press Office Press Release: Telephone conversation of the Holy Father with the Prime Minister of Israel, 18.07.2025
This morning, in his residence at Castel Gandolfo, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone with His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, following yesterday’s military attack by the Israeli army that struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, killing three people and injuring others, including some seriously.
During the conversation, the Holy Father repeated his appeal for a renewed push for negotiations, a ceasefire and an end to the war. He again expressed his concern about the tragic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose children, elderly and sick are paying an agonizing price.
Finally, His Holiness reiterated the urgent need to protect places of worship and, especially, the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel.
The usual diplomatese, with no indication whatsoever of any mention of the word "genocide", let alone the strong gesture of recalling the papal nuncio back to Rome for consultation as a step toward cutting all relations with the present Irsaeli government, issued during the call with the mass murderer. None of the parties urged by Leo to cease fire will heed his call anyway. Will Leo come out publicly against the current genocidal regime, and name "Ross und Reiter", and overcome any and all diplomatic sophistry and casuistry, and any and all legal objections (as if there any) which urge "caution"? One would have thought that the Papacy has learned its lessons from that of Pius XXII. Apparently, it has not...